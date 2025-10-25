Super Cup: Dempo breaks East Bengal hearts with last-minute strike

IMAGE: Mohamed Ali gave Dempo a first-half lead before Naorem Mahesh Singh and Miguel Ferreira turned the game around for East Bengal. Photograph: Super Cup/X

A profligate East Bengal were left to rue their missed chances as they were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by a resilient Dempo SC in their opening Group A match of the Super Cup in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

But just when victory seemed secure, Laximanrao Rane struck late for Dempo to break the hearts of the Red and Golds.

It was the first meeting between these two historic clubs in more than a decade, with East Bengal having emerged victorious the last time they clashed in the I-League back in 2015.

The Red and Golds, who were Super Cup champions in 2024 and runners-up in the recent IFA Shield, entered the s contest as clear favourites. But Dempo, unbeaten in this season's Goa Pro League and playing on home soil, refused to play to the script.

Dempo made most of the opportunity they got in the 27th minute from a set-piece. Amay Morajkar floated a teasing free-kick into the box. East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumdar rushed off his line but completely misjudged the flight of the ball.

In the ensuing chaos, the ball fell kindly to Mohamed Ali, who made no mistake slotting into an empty net.

However, just a minute after the restart, East Bengal's Hamid Ahadad unleashed a stinging shot from distance. Dempo goalkeeper Ashish Sibi parried it straight into the path of Naorem Mahesh Singh, who smashed home a grounded left-footer to level the score at 1-1.

The equaliser reignited East Bengal's rhythm, and in the 57th minute, substitute Miguel Ferreira produced a moment of individual brilliance.

Lalchungnunga lofted a perfectly weighted ball over the Dempo defence on the left flank. Ferreira sprinted onto it and, from a tight angle, struck a fierce bouncing shot that flew past Sibi into the far corner to finally give East Bengal the lead.

In the 89th minute, Laximanrao Rane received the ball at the edge of the East Bengal penalty area. Shielding it superbly from his marker, he swivelled and drilled a low shot toward the first post, which saw Majumdar rooted to the spot as the ball nestled into the net to send the Dempo dugout into wild celebrations.