Sunit Chowrasia Secures Victory After Injury Comeback at ALPHA Sports Academy Golf Championship

Sunit Chowrasia makes a triumphant return from injury, clinching his first title at the ALPHA Sports Academy Golf Championship and showcasing resilience on the DP World PGTI tour.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Sunit Chowrasia wins the ALPHA Sports Academy Golf Championship after returning from a long injury layoff.

Chowrasia's victory marks his maiden title on the DP World PGTI tour.

Bipin Mukhiya finishes as runner-up, propelling him to the top of the NexGen merit list.

Chowrasia's win moves him to sixth position in the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

Sunit Chowrasia announced his return from a long injury layoff with a hard-earned one-shot victory at the ALPHA Sports Academy Golf Championship, the fourth event of the DP World PGTI.

Kolkata-based Chowrasia (71-65-73), nephew of the legendary SSP Chawrasia, who was the overnight leader by three shots, came up with a steady 73 in the third and final round to bag his maiden title as he totalled seven-under 209 for the week.

The 31-year-old's win earned him a prize money cheque worth Rs 3,17,875 that lifted him from 41st to sixth position in the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit.

Bipin Mukhiya (68-75-67) shot the last day's best score of 67 to gain four spots and finish runner-up at six-under 210.

Bipin's second-place finish propelled him from seventh to first position in the NexGen merit list.

Divesh Rana (68), Vinay Kumar Yadav (72) and Rajesh Kumar Gautam (74) took a share of third place at three-under 213.

Md Nawab had the best finish among the Patna-based professionals after he secured tied 13 th place at one-over 217.

Chowrasia's Winning Performance

Chowrasia, who had matched the lowest round of the tournament with his 65 on day two, was not at his best but still hung in there till the end to prevail over his nearest rivals.

He had a mixed front-nine with two birdies and two bogeys. Then on the back-nine, he conceded one bogey but made some solid pars as well to come through as the eventual champion.