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Chowrasia's Bogey-Free 62 Propels Him To Lead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 10, 2026 20:48 IST

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Indian golfer Sunit Chowrasia, nephew of legend SSP Chawrasia, surged into a two-shot lead at the DP World PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial tournament in Lucknow with a stunning bogey-free eight-under 62.

Key Points

  • Sunit Chowrasia shot a bogey-free eight-under 62, the lowest round of the tournament, to take a two-shot lead.
  • Chowrasia, nephew of SSP Chawrasia, climbed from 13th to first place with a total score of eight-under 132.
  • Overnight leader Abhishek Kumar is now in second place at six-under 134, maintaining a bogey-free record.
  • Abhishek Kumar, a previous NexGen event winner, highlighted the importance of patience on the challenging course.
  • Pawan Kumar moved into sole third place with a total of five-under 135.

Sunit Chowrasia of Kolkata fired a bogey-free eight-under 62 to surge into a two-shot lead after round two of the inaugural DP World PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial tournament, here on Wednesday.

Sunit (70-62), the nephew of Indian golfing legend SSP Chawrasia, who had shot an opening round of 70, climbed from tied 13th to the top of the leaderboard at a total score of eight-under 132. The Kolkata golfer, currently sixth on the DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit, produced the lowest round of the tournament with eight birdies and no bogeys.

 

Chowrasia's Dominant Performance

Overnight leader Abhishek Kumar (65-69) of Panchkula slipped to second place at six-under 134 after carding a second successive bogey-free round of one-under 69.

Chowrasia started his round from the par-4 ninth in the shotgun format. He picked up three birdies on his opening nine before catching fire on his second nine, where he added five more birdies, including four consecutive gains from the third through the sixth hole.

The 24-year-old Abhishek Kumar, who won the season-opening NexGen event in Faridabad, currently ranks fourth on the Order of Merit. Abhishek admitted patience was crucial on a day when he frequently had to recover from difficult positions. "The course tested my patience today. There were a few holes where I found myself in tricky spots, including one on the sixth where I was blocked by a tree, but I managed to recover well and stay patient throughout the round," he said.

Pawan Kumar, 41, followed up his opening-round 67 with a two-under 68 to move into sole third place at five-under 135.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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