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Historic Bronze For Sunil Kumar In Asian Games Wrestling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 30, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Greco Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar has etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian wrestler to win two Asian Games medals, clinching a bronze in the men's 87kg category.

Sunil Kumar

IMAGE: Sunil Kumar in action against Philippines's Callum Johnston Roberts during the men's Greco-Roman 87kg Bronze Medal Match at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sunil Kumar became the first Indian Greco Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medals.
  • He secured a bronze in the men's 87kg category at the current Asian Games.
  • Kumar defeated Philippines' Roberts Callum Johnston by technical superiority in the bronze medal bout.
  • His previous Asian Games medal was a bronze at the Hangzhou 2023 Games.

Sunil Kumar became the first Indian Greco Roman wrestler to win two Asian Games medals after clinching a bronze in the men's 87kg with a technical superiority win over Philippines' Roberts Callum Johnston on the opening day of the wrestling competition, on Wednesday.

Locking his rival's right arm, Sunil effected two take downs to quickly open up a 4-0 lead.

A defensive Johnston was put on ground in 'Par Terre' position from where Sunil made more scoring moves to finish the bout in the first period itself.

 

Historic Achievement In Wrestling

Sunil had won a bronze in Hangzhou 2023 Games, ending a 13-year year wait for India for medal in the Greco Roman style.

Before that Ravinder Singh and Sunil Kumar Rana had won bronze in 2010 Guangzhou Games.

The 27-year-old Haryana wrestler was left to fight for a bronze medal after losing his semifinal by technical superiority to Japan's Taizo Yoshida.

He had begun with a confident technical superiority win over Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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