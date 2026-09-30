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Sunil Kumar Advances, Nisha Dahiya Faces Repechage At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 30, 2026 08:32 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestling talent Sunil Kumar has powered into the Asian Games men's 87kg Greco Roman semifinals, while Nisha Dahiya's medal hopes now hinge on a repechage opportunity after her initial loss.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sunil Kumar secured a dominant technical superiority victory to reach the men's 87kg Greco Roman semifinals at the Asian Games.
  • Nisha Dahiya lost her 1/8 round match in the women's 68kg event to North Korea's Sol Gum Pak.
  • Nisha Dahiya has a chance for a repechage route if her opponent, Sol Gum Pak, reaches the final.
  • Sunil Kumar is expected to face Japan's young World Championship bronze medallist Taizo Yoshida in the semifinals.
  • Nisha Dahiya had previously lost to Sol Gum Pak in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals due to an elbow injury.

Making a dominant start to his Asian Games campaign, India's Greco Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar moved to the men's 87kg semifinals with a technical superiority victory but Nisha Dahiya was yet again shut out by North Korea's Sol Gum Pak here on Wednesday.

Sunil Kumar's Strong Semifinal Bid

Sunil, the bronze medal winner at Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, was in complete control against Tajikistan's Muhammad Sultonzoda.

 

Sunil finished the job in a jiffy after his rival was put on a 'par terre' position for being defensive. Sunil made full use of the advantageous ground position to employ consecutive gut wrench moves.

In the last-four, the Indian is likely to go up against Japan's young World Championship bronze medallist Taizo Yoshida.

Nisha though lost to North Korea's Pak in the 1/8 round of women's 68kg event.

Nisha had moved ahead 2-0 but Pak executed a four-pointer to end the first period with a 4-2 lead.

In the second period, Nisha got a two pointer to level the match. No wrestler could score a point after that and Pak was declared winner on criteria (scoring bigger move). If Pak reaches the final, it will open a repechage route for Nisha.

Incidentally, Nisha had lost to Pak at the Paris Olympics quarterfinals also after suffering an injury. Nisha was leading 8-2 in that bout but left the mat in tears due to an elbow injury as she lost 8-10.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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