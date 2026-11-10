Indian Football Icon Sunil Chhetri To Drive Global Change With FIFA

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is leveraging his global platform through the FIFA Player Impact Programme to champion vital social causes and inspire lasting community change worldwide.

Photograph: AIFF / X

Key Points Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is part of the second edition of the FIFA Player Impact Programme.

The programme empowers players to drive positive change in areas like education, mental health, and equitable access to sport.

Chhetri is the first male participant in the programme, joining a star-studded cohort including Alexia Putellas.

Participants, who met in Boston in June, will gather in London in December to present their projects.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri wants to put the lessons learnt during the 'FIFA Player Impact Programme' into practice to drive positive change in communities around the world.

Chhetri, who played more than 150 matches for India between 2005 and 2025, was a part of the second edition of the 'FIFA Player Impact Programme' designed to empower players to drive positive change in causes and communities that matter to them.

Education, mental health, and equitable access to sport are among the main causes championed by the footballers taking part in the programme.

"I'm really happy that I got this opportunity," said the 42-year-old Chhetri in a statement on the FIFA website.

"I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don't think there is a difference (between) a man and woman here, (we are) just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries," said the former Indian captain.

Chhetri's Role In Global Impact

Chhetri's words perfectly encapsulated the ambition of the FIFA Player Impact Programme, to bring footballers from every background together around a shared belief.

"Their influence is felt on the pitch, but the legacy they leave can reach far beyond football," the FIFA statement said.

With the support of world football's governing body and the expertise of a leading external specialist in sport for social impact, the participants receive tailored guidance as they work to turn their ideas into action.

Empowering Athletes For Social Change

In June, 11 players were united in Boston, USA, for the initiative, which empowers them to harness their voice, platform and resources to drive positive social change.

Building upon the success of its female-only pilot in 2025, the programme recognises that while players leave their mark on the pitch, they also have a unique opportunity to inspire future generations and create lasting impact around the world, backed by FIFA's support.

Last year's participants went on to launch foundations, establish football academies and partner with non-profit organisations to address challenges they had often faced first-hand during their careers.

This year's star-studded cohort includes Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup winner Alexia Putellas and the programme's first male participant -- Chhetri -- reflecting its growing ambition and reach.

The next milestone will come in December, when participants gather in London and join virtual sessions to present their projects.