Sunil Chhetri 'a little jealous' as India prepares for Brazil, Uruguay clashes

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired, candidly shared his 'jealousy' and excitement regarding the national team's unprecedented opportunity to face football powerhouses Brazil and Uruguay in upcoming matches, an experience he missed during his illustrious career.

IMAGE: Former India football captain Sunil Chhetri believes this is the time for talented youngsters to seize their opportunity, similar to how he got his 20 years ago. Photograph: ANI//X

Key Points Sunil Chhetri feels 'a little jealous' watching the current Indian football team get the opportunity to play against Brazil and Uruguay, an experience he never had.

Chhetri, who retired recently, joked about his age and inability to return to action, stating he is 'around 42 now' and 'can barely run properly'.

He expressed complete confidence in the head coach's team selection decisions and the depth of young talent within the squad.

The Indian team is set to face Brazil on October 3, 2026, in Kolkata and Uruguay on October 6, offering a significant challenge and learning experience.

Sunil Chhetri, one of the biggest stars and the face of Indian football for more than two decades, has made an immense contribution to the growth of the sport in the country. As the current generation prepares for the upcoming matches involving Brazil on October 3, 2026, in Kolkata and Uruguay on October 6, Chhetri expresses excitement about the opportunity while admitting that he feels "a little jealous" watching from the sidelines, according to a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Chhetri's Envy and Missed Opportunities

Reflecting on the opportunities available to the current squad, Sunil Chhetri said he could not help but feel a sense of envy as a spectator. "I feel a little jealous as a spectator," Sunil Chhetri said. "In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this," he said. With India set to face the prospect of competing alongside teams such as Brazil and Uruguay, Sunil Chhetri expressed hope that the players remain fit, compete with determination and make the most of the opportunity.

Confidence in Coaching and Young Talent

On questions surrounding team selection and the exclusion of certain players, Chhetri expressed complete confidence in the head coach and said that the decisions were taken by the coaching staff. He mentioned that the coach understands the team's requirements and backs whatever decisions are made in the interest of the squad. "The coach has to answer that. I'm just a fan now, watching like everyone else," he said, while reiterating his faith in the coach and the team's decision-making process.

No Return to Action for the Legend

Sunil Chhetri also responded with humour when asked about the possibility of returning to action.

"I just trained for 20 minutes. I'm around 42 now, I can barely run properly and I'm struggling," he joked.

Despite watching the team from outside the dressing room, Chhetri expressed complete faith in the current generation, highlighting the depth of young talent within the squad. "This is their time. There are so many talented youngsters in the team. Everyone gets their opportunity; just like I got mine 20 years ago," he added.

As India prepares for the upcoming footballing challenge, with Brazil and Uruguay among the major international teams involved, Chhetri will be watching as a supporter, hoping the young players embrace the occasion and make the most of an opportunity he believes can be significant for Indian football.