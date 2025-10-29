HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunil Chhetri drops hint on new Bengaluru FC deal

October 29, 2025 18:20 IST

Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri’s journey with the Blues has been one of loyalty and legacy. Photograph and video: BFC/X

Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri appears poised to extend his iconic association with Bengaluru FC, as the club dropped a teaser video hinting at a new deal for the 41-year-old.

Though no official announcement has been made, the video features Chhetri asking the club to 'announce the new deal,' before closing with the line, 'Chhetri. Bengaluru. Simply meant to be.'

 

Chhetri’s journey with the Blues has been one of loyalty and legacy. Having first joined the club in 2013, he had a two-year stint before a brief move to Mumbai City FC. The forward returned on loan in 2016, made the move permanent in 2017, and has remained the heartbeat of Bengaluru FC ever since.

 

The former India captain is also the all-time leading goalscorer in the Indian Super League (ISL) with 65 goals, four ahead of Bartholomew Ogbeche.

The ISL remains suspended amid a standoff between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) — but for Bengaluru fans, Chhetri’s apparent extension offers a much-needed spark of joy.

