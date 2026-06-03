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New Policy To Enhance Safety For Women Athletes In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 03, 2026 20:52 IST

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has ordered a groundbreaking uniform policy to enhance safety and performance for women athletes across the state's sports grounds, mandating modern sanitation, separate changing rooms, and CCTV surveillance.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra mandates a uniform policy for women athletes' safety at all sports grounds.
  • The new policy includes provisions for modern sanitation facilities, separate changing rooms, and CCTV surveillance.
  • Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar emphasised creating a safe and empowering environment to boost women's participation and performance in sports.
  • The government is adopting an athlete-centric approach through its new sports policy to strengthen the sports ecosystem.
  • All departments are directed to coordinate and ensure uniform implementation of the required infrastructure for women athletes across the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday ordered formulation of a uniform policy mandating modern sanitation facilities, separate changing rooms and CCTV surveillance at every sports ground in the state for the safety of women athletes and to boost their performance.

She gave the directives to officials during a meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai in connection with an assurance given in response to a starred question raised during the 2026 budget session regarding the availability of toilet facilities for women athletes at sports grounds across the state, an official release issued after the meeting said.

 

Enhancing Women's Sports Infrastructure

Pawar said the Maharashtra government has been implementing several initiatives to encourage women athletes, and is committed to providing them with a safe and empowering environment. Robust infrastructure, quality training facilities, financial support, nutrition, coaching guidance, security and social acceptance are all crucial factors in strengthening the sports ecosystem, she said.

Government's Athlete-Centric Approach

Highlighting the government's commitment to sports reforms, Pawar said Maharashtra has adopted an athlete-centric approach through its new sports policy. Various initiatives are being implemented to create opportunities for athletes from rural areas to the international level, she said, adding that the participation and performance of women athletes would improve significantly if essential facilities were made available at the sports grounds.

She directed all departments concerned to work in coordination and maintain uniformity in creating the required infrastructure for women athletes at sports venues across the state, and also instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan and ensure its effective implementation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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