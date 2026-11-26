Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has mandated the recovery and redistribution of long-unutilised funds from sports committees to ensure efficient financial support for sports development across the state.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Key Points Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday directed officials to recover funds unutilised for a long period by sports complex committees.

These recovered funds are to be redistributed to other sports complexes urgently needing financial assistance.

Pawar also instructed that remaining funds must be spent immediately to ensure proper utilisation.

Proposals for sports complexes exceeding government grant limits are to be submitted for cabinet consideration.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday directed officials to recover funds that have remained unutilised for a long period with committees overseeing sports complexes.

Ensuring Efficient Fund Utilisation

Pawar, also the state's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, said these funds must be redistributed to other sports complexes in urgent need of financial assistance. The remaining funds must be spent immediately, she added.

Pawar further instructed officials to immediately submit proposals for sports complexes, whose estimated costs exceed the prescribed limits of government grants, for consideration at a cabinet meeting.

A meeting of the State Sports Development Committee was held under the chairpersonship of Pawar to consider granting administrative approval to various divisional, district and taluka-level sports complexes.

Pawar issued these directives to ensure the development of sports facilities does not face a shortage of funds and that the available funds are utilised appropriately, officials said.

"Proposals for various taluka, district and divisional sports complexes across Maharashtra were presented at the meeting. Administrative approval was granted during the meeting to proposals that fell within the prescribed limits of government grants," they added.