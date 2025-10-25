HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sunderland snatch last-gasp win to stun Chelsea

October 25, 2025 22:45 IST

Chelsea

IMAGE: Sunderland's Robin Roefs in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Sunderland extended their strong return to the Premier Le ague on Saturday when they dealt Chelsea a 2-1 home defeat with substitute Chemsdine Talbi curling in a winner deep into stoppage time.

The visitors, who moved up to second place in the table, had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for Chelsea, cutting in from the left and shooting through the legs of Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The Londoners' lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor's equaliser in the 22nd minute when the Frenchman stabbed in from close range after Chelsea failed to deal with a long throw.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw as Chelsea failed to find a way through the Black Cats' disciplined midfield and defensive lines.

Then, in the third minute of added time, Talbi collected a pass by fellow substitute Brian Brobbey and the Morocco winger placed his low shot perfectly for his first goal for Sunderland since signing from Club Brugge in July.

Enzo Maresca's men had been seeking their third league win in a row after victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest but failed to build on their early lead.

Brazilian teenager Estevao, who came on to score the winner in the 2-1 victory over Liverpool, was largely held at bay by Sunderland after he replaced Garnacho in the 58th minute.

 

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Gill hints at plan to keep Rohit, Kohli match-ready
Gill hints at big role for Harshit Rana in India's lineup
Shreyas Iyer's injury worry clouds India's SA ODI plans
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
