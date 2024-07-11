Nagal ousted from Germany ATP Challenger

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal’s late fightback wasn’t enough to get the better of Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the pre-quarter-finals of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: Aumit Nagal/X

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was ousted by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarter-finals of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday.

World No. 117 Cachin won 6-4, 7-5.

After winning the first set smoothly, Cachin had a chance to close out the match after breaking second seed Nagal, ranked No. 73, to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.

But the Paris Olympics-bound Indian broke back to make it 5-5, only to drop his serve in the 11th game and hand Cachin a 6-5 lead.

The Argentine, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Madrid Masters in April this year, did not make any mistake this time and finished off the match in the 12th game of the second set.

Nagal had beaten Felipe Alves of Brazil in the first round of the clay-court event.