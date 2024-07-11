News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal ousted from Germany ATP Challenger

Nagal ousted from Germany ATP Challenger

July 11, 2024 00:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sumit Nagal’s late fightback wasn’t enough to get the better of Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the pre-quarter-finals of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal’s late fightback wasn’t enough to get the better of Argentina’s Pedro Cachin in the pre-quarter-finals of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: Aumit Nagal/X

India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal was ousted by Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the pre-quarter-finals of the Braunschweig ATP Challenger, in Braunschweig, Germany, on Wednesday.

World No. 117 Cachin won 6-4, 7-5.

 

After winning the first set smoothly, Cachin had a chance to close out the match after breaking second seed Nagal, ranked No. 73, to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.

But the Paris Olympics-bound Indian broke back to make it 5-5, only to drop his serve in the 11th game and hand Cachin a 6-5 lead.

The Argentine, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Madrid Masters in April this year, did not make any mistake this time and finished off the match in the 12th game of the second set.

Nagal had beaten Felipe Alves of Brazil in the first round of the clay-court event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Wimbledon PIX: Rybakina, Krejcikova enter semis
Wimbledon PIX: Rybakina, Krejcikova enter semis
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
Sunil Chhetri vows to support Indian football
Spotted: Kiara, Sid At Wimbledon!
Spotted: Kiara, Sid At Wimbledon!
PIX: England debutant Atkinson rips through Windies
PIX: England debutant Atkinson rips through Windies
Air India-Vistara merger may hit 600 non-flying staff
Air India-Vistara merger may hit 600 non-flying staff
PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover
PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover
Assembly bypolls held amid violence in 3 states
Assembly bypolls held amid violence in 3 states

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover

PIX: Musetti stops Fritz; Djokovic gets walkover

2nd T20 PIX: Gill, Sundar shine as India down Zimbabwe

2nd T20 PIX: Gill, Sundar shine as India down Zimbabwe

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances