HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Nagal cruises into Tampere Open semis

Nagal cruises into Tampere Open semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 25, 2025 21:38 IST

x

Sumit Nagal

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal registered a straight-sets victory against Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Sumit Nagal breezed into the singles semi-final of the Tampere ATP Challenger event in Finland following a straight-sets win over Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker on Friday.

Nagal, ranked 306, pulled off a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kicker, who is ranked 361 in the singles ATP chart.

It was third meeting between the two players and Nagal now leads the head-to-head record 2-1. The last time they clashed was in 2022 when Kicker emerged winner in the Guayaquil pre-quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old Indian won 67 points to 51

by his rival.

Gradually getting back to form, Nagal has now matched his best finish of the season as he had ended a semi-finalist at the Trieste Challenger in Italy.

Nagal has won six Challenger singles titles from 10 finals.

 

Meanwhile, competing at the Cranbrook Tennis Classic in Bloomfield Hills in the US, second-seeded Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing 6-4 4-6 7-10 to local wildcards Stefan Dostanic and Benjamin Kittay. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anahat bags bronze at World Squash Jr Championships
Anahat bags bronze at World Squash Jr Championships
Satwik-Chirag storm into semis; Hooda bows out
Satwik-Chirag storm into semis; Hooda bows out
Indian set to be crowned 1st-ever Women's FIDE WC champ
Indian set to be crowned 1st-ever Women's FIDE WC champ
World Cup winner Xavi applies for India job...but
World Cup winner Xavi applies for India job...but
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Wonderful Visa-Free/VOA Countries Indians Can Visit

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

7 Reasons Why I Am A Saiyaara Fan

VIDEOS

Kashmir's tourism bounces back again despite Pahalgam terror attack4:05

Kashmir's tourism bounces back again despite Pahalgam...

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery store in Ghaziabad2:55

Thieves wearing Blinkit, Swiggy uniforms, rob jewellery...

India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision missile0:11

India successfully test-fires drone-launched precision...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD