Nagal cruises into Tampere Open semis

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal registered a straight-sets victory against Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Sumit Nagal breezed into the singles semi-final of the Tampere ATP Challenger event in Finland following a straight-sets win over Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker on Friday.



Nagal, ranked 306, pulled off a 6-4, 6-3 win over Kicker, who is ranked 361 in the singles ATP chart.



It was third meeting between the two players and Nagal now leads the head-to-head record 2-1. The last time they clashed was in 2022 when Kicker emerged winner in the Guayaquil pre-quarter-finals.



The 28-year-old Indian won 67 points to 51

by his rival.Gradually getting back to form, Nagal has now matched his best finish of the season as he had ended a semi-finalist at the Trieste Challenger in Italy.Nagal has won six Challenger singles titles from 10 finals.

Meanwhile, competing at the Cranbrook Tennis Classic in Bloomfield Hills in the US, second-seeded Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out in the quarter-finals after losing 6-4 4-6 7-10 to local wildcards Stefan Dostanic and Benjamin Kittay.