Sumit Nagal Advances To Asian Games Quarterfinals, Doubles Pair Exits

Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has powered into the men's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games, showcasing strong form while other Indian hopefuls faced mixed results in doubles and singles events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Key Points Sumit Nagal advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin.

Nagal is set to face formidable third seed Yibing Wu of China in the next round, having previously lost to him at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Dhakshineswar Suresh was eliminated in the third round of the men's singles event, losing to Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei.

India's men's doubles team of N Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar suffered a quarterfinal defeat in a fiercely contested match against China.

Another Indian men's doubles pair, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar, is scheduled to compete in their quarterfinal match later in the day.

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games with a fluent 6-3 6-2 win over Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin here on Wednesday, while Dhakshineswar Suresh bowed out after losing his third-round match.

The 249th-ranked Nagal, seeded seventh, controlled the contest against Fomin and moved into the last eight with a straight-set victory.

Nagal's Next Challenge

He will next face formidable third seed China's Yibing Wu, who is ranked 111th in the world.

Nagal has faced Wu once before, losing 3-6 3-6 to the Chinese at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Dhakshineswar, meanwhile, went down 3-6 4-6 to sixth seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei in the third round.

The Indian had entered the last 16 after beating Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara in straight sets on Tuesday.

India's men's doubles campaign also suffered a setback as N Sriram Balaji and left-handed Anirudh Chandrasekar lost a fiercely contested quarterfinal to China's Fumin Chiang and Tianhui Ziang 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 8-10.

The Indian pair won the opening-set tiebreaker but were pushed into a deciding match tiebreak, which the Chinese duo edged 10-8.

India's other men's doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar is also scheduled to play their quarterfinal later in the day.