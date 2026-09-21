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Indian Boxer Sumit Kundu Dominates Opening Bout At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 16:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Sumit Kundu has made a strong start at the Asian Games, securing a decisive 5-0 victory in his 70kg opening round bout and setting his sights on a gold medal.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian boxer Sumit Kundu won his 70kg opening round bout at the Asian Games.
  • Kundu defeated Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri by a unanimous 5-0 decision.
  • This victory propels Kundu into the pre-quarterfinals of the competition.
  • Kundu expressed his ambition to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.
  • India's boxing contingent at the Games comprises 11 members, including six men and five women.

India's boxing campaign at the Asian Games got off to a fine start with Sumit Kundu clinching a unanimous decision win over Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the 70kg opening round here on Monday.

Kundu, one of the two Indian boxers who failed to medal at the Commonwealth Games last month, put on a dominant show in the last round to defeat Sinsiri 5-0 and move to the pre-quarterfinals. He will now take on Iraq's Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarra.

 

Kundu's Gold Medal Ambition

"He (Sinsiri) is a very experienced boxer. I boxed with him at many events. The strategy devised by our coaches worked and I did well," Kundu said after the bout. "My goal is to win a gold medal here. I will give my best to achieve that," he added.

India have fielded an 11-member team, including six men and five women. In the previous edition of the Games, Indian boxers had returned with a haul of four medals, including a silver and three bronze.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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