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India's Boxing Campaign Begins With Strong Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 21, 2026 10:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Sumit Kundu has made a strong start at the Asian Games, securing a decisive 5-0 victory in the 70kg opening round and advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Sumit Kundu secured a unanimous 5-0 victory in the 70kg opening round at the Asian Games.
  • Kundu defeated Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals.
  • This win marks a strong start for India's 11-member boxing team at the Asian Games.
  • Kundu, who missed a medal at the recent Commonwealth Games, showcased a dominant performance.

India's boxing campaign at the Asian Games got off to a fine start with Sumit Kundu clinching a unanimous decision win over Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri in the 70kg opening round.

Kundu, one of the two Indian boxers who failed to medal at the Commonwealth Games last month, put on a dominant show in the last round to defeat Sinsiri 5-0 and move to the pre-quarterfinals. He will now take on Iraq's Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarra.

 

India have fielded an 11-member team, including six men and five women. In the previous edition of the Games, Indian boxers had returned with a haul of four medals, including a silver and three bronze.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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