India Sweeps Medals In Para Javelin With Antil's Gold

Star Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil showcased his dominance by successfully defending his gold medal at the Asian Para Games, leading a remarkable medal sweep for India in the men's F42-44/61-64 combined event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Antil/Instagram

Key Points Star Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal at the Asian Para Games on Friday.

Antil, a two-time Paralympics gold winner, secured the gold with a throw of 72.46m in the men's F42-44/61-64 combined event.

India achieved a medal sweep in the event, with Mahendra Gurjar winning silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar taking bronze.

Gurjar was placed ahead of Sargar due to a higher RAZA points score, a system used for combined events.

The F42, F44, F62, and F64 classifications are combined in field events to ensure competitive fields for athletes with lower-limb deficiencies.

Star Indian para javelin thrower Sumit Antil led the country's medal sweep in the men's F42-44/61-64 combined event at the Asian Para Games as he successfully defended his gold here on Friday.

Antil's Dominant Performance

The 28-year-old Antil, a two-time Paralympics gold winner and world record holder, sent his spear to a distance of 72.46m in his second attempt to win the gold.

He had won the 2023 Asian Para Games gold with the then world record of 73.29m. He later bettered it to 74.82m in May this year.

On Friday, he could not break the record but was in a league of his own while competing in the F64 classification.

Mahendra Gurjar (59.03m), who competes in F42, won silver while Sandip Sanjay Sargar (64.48m), who competed in F44, took the bronze.

Gurjar was placed ahead of Sargar because of his higher RAZA points score, which is used in deciding the rankings in combined events.

In field events such as discus or javelin throw, the classes F42, F44, F62, and F64 are regularly combined into a single competitive event to ensure large and more competitive field.

F42 and F44 are for athletes with lower-limb deficiencies (such as differences in leg length or muscle power) where the athlete does not use a throwing/running prosthesis.

F62 and F64 are for athletes with lower-limb deficiencies where the athlete does compete standing up while wearing a prosthetic device or devices.