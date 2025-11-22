HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: New-look India to open campaign vs Korea

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: New-look India to open campaign vs Korea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 22, 2025 21:12 IST

x

Hockey India

IMAGE: India last won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2010 and finished runners-up in 2019. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Five-time champions and the second-most successful team in the tournament, India will have to be on their guard when they take on South Korea in their opening match of the 31st edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday.

The prestigious invitational tournament will be held from November 23 to 30.

This will be India's first appearance in the tournament since 2019, when they finished runners-up.

This year's edition will feature India, Belgium, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, and hosts Malaysia, competing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

After Korea, India, led by Sanjay, will then face Belgium on November 24, Malaysia on November 26, New Zealand on November 27, before concluding their league stage campaign against Canada on November 29.

With India building towards the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games, this tournament provides a platform for competitive preparation while also testing new combinations.

 

The squad has Pawan and Mohith HS as goalkeepers, while the defensive unit comprises Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and captain Sanjay.

Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen will control the midfield, while the attack will be led by Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, and Abhishek.

India have rested some of their senior players like regular captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh among others for this tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Craig Fulton's wards underwent an extensive training camp in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the team's preparations, Sanjay said, "We've gone through preparations in the build-up to the tournament with focus on certain areas that we identified. This competitive tournament offers us an opportunity to test ourselves against strong international opponents and we're ready to hit the ground running.

"There's a good blend of youth and experience in the squad and the energy within the group is positive. Our preparation helped everyone understand their roles and responsibilities. Now, our focus is on delivering consistent performances and challenging for the title."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chess World Cup semifinalists play it safe, again!
Chess World Cup semifinalists play it safe, again!
Pant or Rahul? India face ODI captaincy conundrum
Pant or Rahul? India face ODI captaincy conundrum
How Kuldeep Foxed Familiar Foe Stubbs!
How Kuldeep Foxed Familiar Foe Stubbs!
Why first-innings runs will be crucial in Guwahati
Why first-innings runs will be crucial in Guwahati
Ignored for Ranji Trophy, Rana to lead Delhi in SMAT
Ignored for Ranji Trophy, Rana to lead Delhi in SMAT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

PM Narendra Modi meets heads of prominent community organisations in South Africa0:48

PM Narendra Modi meets heads of prominent community...

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at Johannesburg South Africa3:11

PM Narendra Modi arrives at G20 Summit venue at...

Pakistan ISI backed Int l arms racket busted by Delhi Police Chinese Turkish arms recovered7:27

Pakistan ISI backed Int l arms racket busted by Delhi...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO