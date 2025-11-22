Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: New-look India to open campaign vs Korea

IMAGE: India last won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2010 and finished runners-up in 2019 . Photograph: Hockey India/X

Five-time champions and the second-most successful team in the tournament, India will have to be on their guard when they take on South Korea in their opening match of the 31st edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday.

The prestigious invitational tournament will be held from November 23 to 30.

This will be India's first appearance in the tournament since 2019, when they finished runners-up.

This year's edition will feature India, Belgium, Canada, Korea, New Zealand, and hosts Malaysia, competing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

After Korea, India, led by Sanjay, will then face Belgium on November 24, Malaysia on November 26, New Zealand on November 27, before concluding their league stage campaign against Canada on November 29.

With India building towards the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games, this tournament provides a platform for competitive preparation while also testing new combinations.

The squad has Pawan and Mohith HS as goalkeepers, while the defensive unit comprises Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and captain Sanjay.

Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen will control the midfield, while the attack will be led by Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, and Abhishek.

India have rested some of their senior players like regular captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh among others for this tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Craig Fulton's wards underwent an extensive training camp in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the team's preparations, Sanjay said, "We've gone through preparations in the build-up to the tournament with focus on certain areas that we identified. This competitive tournament offers us an opportunity to test ourselves against strong international opponents and we're ready to hit the ground running.

"There's a good blend of youth and experience in the squad and the energy within the group is positive. Our preparation helped everyone understand their roles and responsibilities. Now, our focus is on delivering consistent performances and challenging for the title."