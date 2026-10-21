India's Sukhchain Wins Bronze In Javelin At Asian Para Games

Discover how India's Sukhchain secured a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F55 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, even as China's Zhou Feifei shattered a 22-year-old world record.

Key Points Sukhchain won a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw F55 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

His throw of 29.94m was modest compared to his personal best of 31.18m achieved earlier this year.

China's Zhou Feifei clinched gold with a new world record of 37.63m, while Iran's Zaker Zafar took silver.

The F55 classification involves seated throwing athletes with specific impairments affecting muscle power, limb movement or leg function.

India's Sukhchain had to settle for bronze in the men's javelin throw F55 event at the Asian Para Games here on Wednesday after he managed a modest 29.94m throw in a competition dominated by China's Zhou Feifei.

World Record Broken In F55 Javelin

The 32-year-old was well below his best as Zhou clinched gold with a throw of 37.63m, breaking the 22-year-old world record of 35.30m.

Zaker Zafar of Iran took silver with a personal best of 36.00m, leaving Sukhchain trailing the top two by a considerable margin.

The Indian will be disappointed with his performance, having shown far greater potential earlier this year.

He won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Delhi with a personal best of 31.18m, a mark that was still well short of the distances recorded by the medal winners on Wednesday.

The F55 classification is for seated throwing athletes with impairments affecting muscle power, limb movement or leg function. The athletes compete from a seated position.