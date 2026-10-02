How Sujeet Kalkal's Unyielding Spirit Secured Asian Games Gold

Indian wrestling sensation Sujeet Kalkal's incredible Asian Games gold medal victory, marked by a stunning comeback and a fearless mindset, positions him as a strong contender for an Olympic medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

Key Points Sujeet Kalkal won an Asian Games gold medal, considering it the biggest achievement of his career.

He demonstrated remarkable resilience, coming back from a 2-9 deficit in the final to win 10-9.

Kalkal defeated an Olympic champion, Kotaro Kiyooka, in the semifinal, showcasing his fearless approach.

His victory has instilled confidence in him to contend for an Olympic medal at the LA 2028 Games.

Despite his success, Sujeet acknowledges the need to improve on conceding early points in bouts.

Sujeet Kalkal had an Olympic champion and a tough Irani lurking on his side of the draw but the Indian wrestler refused to be intimidated by the reputations of his rivals and competed with a winning mindset that eventually gave him the biggest title of his career and has now made him believe he can contend for an Olympic medal in 2028.

The victory in the gold medal bout had everything: an ominous start, an extraordinary fightback, and the composure to finish the job when the contest was slipping away at 2-9.

For Sujeet, there is little doubt about where this medal belongs in his career.

"I will put this Asian Games medal above all that I have achieved in my career," Sujeet told PTI from Japan.

A Dominant Campaign

The gold was the reward for a campaign in which Sujeet looked increasingly dominant with every bout.

He opened with a convincing win before producing one of the most eye-catching moments of the competition in the quarterfinal, throwing Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi from a standing position inside the first 20 seconds.

He carried that momentum into the semifinal, beat Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka, and then found himself in an entirely different kind of a battle in the final against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev.

The Unforgettable Comeback

At 2-9 down, the title appeared to be moving away from him. Sujeet, however, never lost faith in his ability to turn the contest around.

"My body was a bit cool, it took time to warm up the body that is why I could not do well initially in the bout. I was confident to come back even after the score was 2-9, I was confident I will pull it off," he said.

What followed was a remarkable surge as Sujeet overturned the seven-point deficit, scoring eight points to complete a 10-9 victory and add the Asian Games title to the U23 World and Asian championships and Zagreb Open triumphs.

It reminded of Ravi Dahiya's semifinal bout at the Tokyo Games where he was trailing 2-9 against Nurislam Sanayev but made a great comeback to storm into the final by pinning a Kazakhstan rival.

Fearless Mindset And Olympic Ambitions

Sujeet's performance also reflected the mindset that has driven his rise in the 65kg category.

He has no intention of being overawed by the pedigree of an opponent or spending too much time worrying about who might stand in his path.

"I do not fear anyone. If I have to win big medals, I have to forget who is in my side of draw, Iran or Japan, I have to beat them all. What is point in overanalysing the draw?" he said.

"They are all very good wrestlers but I play with the mindset that I have to win gold. Whoever comes in my way, I will wrestle hard."

His father and coach Dayanand Kalkal also has the same mindset and it seems Sujeet has picked that trait and self belief from his family.

"Agar champion wrestler banna hai to champion players ko haraana hi padega," Dayanad told PTI from Imlota village.

"He is a strong guy and never takes things for granted."

Dayanad though rued that he could not watch his son beat an Olympic champion because that semifinal bout was not broadcast.

"I missed it like many others. I will ask for a recording."

Looking Ahead To LA 2028

For all the celebration, Sujeet knows there is work to do. He has conceded points early in his bouts and admitted that is an area he must address.

"I conceded points early in my bouts and that is not good, we have to work on that aspect," he said.

And despite producing a performance that could easily have invited talk of his supremacy at 65kg, Sujeet himself refused to use the word invincible.

"I can lose tomorrow also. But I am progressing. And the way I am competing I will be a genuine contender at LA Olympic Games in 2028," he said.