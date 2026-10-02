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Sujeet's 8-point comeback seals Asian Games wrestling gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 02, 2026 15:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal clinched a historic Asian Games gold medal in the men's 65kg category, showcasing his dominance and resilience by defeating an Olympic champion and staging a dramatic comeback in the final.

Sujeet Kalkal

Photograph: Sujeet Kalkal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sujeet Kalkal won the Asian Games gold medal in the men's 65kg wrestling category.
  • He defeated Japanese Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semifinal.
  • Kalkal showcased remarkable resilience, coming from behind 2-9 to win the final against Abdulmazhid Kudiev.
  • His path to gold included victories by technical superiority against Afghan and Iranian opponents.
  • This victory marks a significant achievement in his dominant year in wrestling.

Sujeet Kalkal underlined his growing supremacy in the men's 65kg category, clinching the Asian Games gold in Nagoya on Friday, while defeating an Olympic champion en route to the title to crown a stunning year of domination.

Kalkal's Path To Gold

He had already beaten stronger Iranian and Japanese rivals on his way to the final, and there was no doubt that the 23-year-old Sujeet would bag his first Asian Games gold. But Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev made it challenging for the Indian.

 

Sujeet fell behind 2-9 but scored eight points in a row in a dramatic turnaround for a sensational victory.

Sujeet outclassed Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai by technical superiority (13-3) to begin his campaign and produced a clinical performance against Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in the quarterfinal, winning by technical superiority without losing a point.

He then prevailed 3-3 on criteria against Japanese Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semifinal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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