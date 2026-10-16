Suhas LY, Krishna Nagar Lead India's Strong Start At Asian Para Games Badminton

Indian para-badminton stars, including decorated athletes Suhas LY and Krishna Nagar, have made a promising start at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, securing crucial victories in their opening matches across various categories.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points Two-time Paralympics silver-medallist Suhas LY secured a straight-game win in his opening men's singles SL4 match on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Krishna Nagar also started positively, winning his men's singles SH6 Group C match.

Abhijeet Sakhuja and Sivarajan Solaimalai also registered wins in their respective men's singles categories.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat won their opening Group A match.

Former world champion Manasi Joshi and the mixed doubles pair of Joshi and Ruthick Raghupati faced defeats in their initial matches.

Two-time Paralympics silver-medallist and defending champion Suhas LY started his Asian Para Games badminton campaign with a resounding straight-game win over Bangladesh's Joytu Dhar in the opening men's singles SL4 Group E match here on Friday.

Suhas, an IAS officer who won silver medals in Tokyo and Paris Paralympics besides gold in the last Asian Para Games, defeated Dhar 21-8 21-11.

Indian Men's Singles Dominance

In men's singles SL4 category, Abhijeet Sakhuja beat Chinese Taipei's En-chuan Yeh 21-17 21-12.

SL4 is a standing sport class in para badminton for athletes with lower-limb impairments.

Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist and current Asian Para Games silver-medallist Krishna Nagar also made a positive start, defeating Chinese Taipei's Jia-siang Ling 21-5 21-4 in his opening men's singles SH6 Group C match.

Another Indian in SH6 category, Sivarajan Solaimalai, also won his first Group D match against Philippines' John Cyrus Maclang 21-7 21-6.

SH6 is for players with short stature (such as achondroplasia or related genetic conditions).

Mixed Doubles And Women's Singles Results

In a mixed doubles SL3-SU5 Group A match, the Indian pair of Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat got the better of China's Lichuan Xiong and Tongtong Li 21-16 19-21 21-16.

Manasi Joshi and Ruthick Raghupati, however, lost 15-21 4-21 to Khalimatus Sadiyah and Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in their opening group match.

The SL3âSU5 category combines standing lower-limb impairment (SL3) and standing upper-limb impairment (SU5) classes.

In women's singles SL3 category, former world champion Manasi Joshi lost 15-21 21-14 15-21 to Yuemei Liu of China in her opening Group A match.

Sanjana Kumari also won her opening SL3 group match, beating Hong Kong's Chai Saeyang 21-4 21-6.

SL3 is a classification for athletes with lower-limb impairments, including amputees, who experience poor walking or running balance.