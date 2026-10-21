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Indian Shuttlers Shine At Asian Para Games, Assure Three Medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 21, 2026 10:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-badminton players have guaranteed three medals at the Asian Para Games, with defending champion Suhas LY and two other shuttlers reaching the men's singles SL4 semifinals on Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points

  • India has secured three medals in the men's singles SL4 badminton competition at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.
  • Defending champion Suhas LY, an IAS officer and world number one, advanced to the semifinals.
  • Suhas LY will face Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the semifinals.
  • The other semifinal will feature an all-Indian clash between Naveen Sivakumar and Abhijeet Sakhuja.
  • The SL4 classification is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who have better walking and running balance.

India were assured of three medals in the men's singles SL4 badminton competition at the Asian Para Games after defending champion Suhas LY and two others advanced to the semifinals here on Wednesday.

Semifinalists And Match-ups

Suhas, the current world number one who is also an IAS officer, defeated Korea's Cho Nadan 21-12 21-16 to set up a last four clash with Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan.

 

Setiawan got the better of India's Sukant Kadam 21-17 18-21 21-15 in his quarterfinal match.

The other semifinal will be an all-Indian affair with Naveen Sivakumar taking on Abhijeet Sakhuja.

This was after Naveen sailed past Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-14 21-4, and Abhijeet defeated fellow Indian Surya Kant Yadav 21-16 21-12.

The SL4 classification covers athletes with lower-limb impairments who have better walking and running balance than the more severely affected SL3 class.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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