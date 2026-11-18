Jammu and Kashmir's rising football star, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, has been crowned the Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner at the SAFF Championship, leading India to their 10th title with his exceptional performance.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/Twitter

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir footballer Suhail Ahmad Bhat was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the SAFF Championship in Dhaka.

Bhat was also the tournament's top scorer with four goals, earning him the Golden Boot.

He scored a crucial equaliser in the final against Pakistan, contributing significantly to India's 10th SAFF title.

Bhat expressed pride in representing his country and acknowledged the hard work and support from his teammates and coaches.

His journey includes progressing through India's U-16 and U-23 setups before his senior international debut last year.

For Jammu and Kashmir footballer Suhail Ahmad Bhat, India's SAFF Championship-winning campaign in Dhaka has proved to be a career-defining moment, with the 21-year-old forward adjudged the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

SAFF Championship Triumph And Individual Honours

Hailing from Bemina in Srinagar, Bhat made a significant contribution to India's title triumph, scoring four goals to finish as the tournament's top scorer and claim the Golden Boot.

"Winning the Golden Boot and being named the tournament MVP is a very proud and emotional moment for me. As a footballer, you dream of achieving these things, but to achieve them while representing your country makes it even more special," he said in a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Bhat was instrumental in India's comeback in the final against Pakistan, scoring the equaliser in the 60th minute after Alamgir Ghazi had put the opponents ahead in first-half added time. Sandip Mandi struck the decisive winner in the 88th minute to hand India their third successive SAFF title and 10th overall.

Crucial Role In India's Victory

"Coming from Kashmir, I know how much hard work, sacrifice and struggle it has taken to reach this stage. These individual awards mean a lot to me, but winning India's 10th SAFF title is the biggest achievement of all," Bhat said.

"Football is a team game, and without my teammates, coaches and everyone who supported me, none of this would have been possible."

Trailing 0-1 at half-time, India were given a further boost when Pakistan were reduced to 10 men following a red card. Bhat, however, needed little time to make his presence felt.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim delivered a cross from the right, and although Macarton Nickson failed to connect with his attempt, Bhat was perfectly placed to finish with his right foot and bring India level.

"It was one of the most special moments of my career, and I'm grateful I could contribute when my country needed me the most. To score in a final while representing my nation is something I always dreamed of, but contributing to winning a trophy makes it even more special," he said.

Consistent Performance Throughout The Tournament

Bhat's ability to deliver in crucial moments was evident throughout India's title-winning campaign. He began with a brace against Pakistan in the opening match before converting a match-winning penalty against the Maldives to help the Blue Tigers qualify for the semifinals as group toppers.

"It has been an an unforgettable journey for me. Scoring twice against Pakistan in the opening game gave me a lot of confidence, and from that moment, I wanted to build on that momentum. Every goal meant a lot to me, especially the penalty against the Maldives and the equaliser in the final," he said.

A Rising Star In Indian Football

The title triumph adds another milestone to Bhat's career, having progressed through India's U-16 and U-23 setups before making his senior international debut in June last year.

"I dedicate these achievements to my family, my people back home in Kashmir and everyone who believed in me. But for me, it was never about my individual performance. It was always about the team, the badge and making my country proud. I'm proud of what we have accomplished, and I'm still hungry for more," he added.