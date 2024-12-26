Suffering continues for Man City

News
December 26, 2024 20:17 IST

December 26, 2024 20:17 IST
Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores a goal that was later disallowed. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Bernardo Silva scored an early goal but struggling Manchester City could only muster a single point in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton to kick off a full slate of Boxing Day games on Thursday.

 

City's slump has seen them win just once in their last 13 matches across all competitions and they provisionally sit sixth in the table with 28 points, 11 below leaders Liverpool who have two games in hand. Everton are 15th, five points above the drop zone.

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol and Ilkay Gundogan in action with Everton's Nathan Patterson and Armando Broja. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Silva scored in the 14th minute when Jeremy Doku played a ball in behind the Toffees' defence and Silva slid in to fire into the far corner from a tight angle. But Iliman Ndiaye drew Everton level in the 36th when he took a touch to settle the ball, then unleashed a shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

City fans thought they had victory locked up when Erling Haaland stepped up to the penalty spot in the second half after Seamus Coleman's tackle on Savinho, but goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dived correctly to safe the shot. Haaland headed home the rebound, but it was chalked off for offside.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
