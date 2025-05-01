HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sudirman Cup: India pull of consolation win vs England

Sudirman Cup: India pull of consolation win vs England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 01, 2025 20:54 IST

x

Sudirman Cup

IMAGE: Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra beat the English pair of Lizzie Tolman and Estelle Van Leeuwen 21-17, 21-17. Photograph: BAI/X

India beat England 3-2 in their final group D match to register a consolation win at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals in Xiamen, China, on Thursday.

India had suffered their second defeat on the trot after losing 1-4 against Indonesia at the Xiamen Fenghuang Gymnasium to crash out of the race to the quarterfinals.

The loss came after a similar 1-4 defeat to Denmark in their opening match of Group D last week.

Indonesia and Denmark qualified for the quarterfinals from Group D as only the top two teams from each of the four groups will make the knockout cut.

With nothing to lose, world no. 44 Anupama Upadhyaya hardly broke her sweat to get the better of lower-ranked Miu Lin Ngan 21-12, 21-16 in the women's singles match that lasted a mere 41 minutes.

Satish Kumar Karunakaran then had to toil hard for one hour and 13 minutes to get past Harry Huang 18-21, 22-20, 21-13 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

Then the women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra took just 42 minutes to beat the English pair of Lizzie Tolman and Estelle Van Leeuwen 21-17, 21-17 to secure the contest for India.

 

The Indians, however, lost the last two matches of the tie but it hardly made any difference as they secured the match after wins in the first three encounters.

In the men's doubles match, the Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost to Rory Easton and Alex Green 14-21, 21-11, 13-21 in 52 minutes.

In the final match of the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Karunakaran and Crasto lost to Callum Hemming and Leeuwen 21-11, 13-21 22-24. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sudirman Cup: India suffer crushing defeat vs Denmark
Sudirman Cup: India suffer crushing defeat vs Denmark
Big blow! Chirag-Satwik pull out of Sudirman Cup
Big blow! Chirag-Satwik pull out of Sudirman Cup
India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup
India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup
Sports Minister presents Khel Ratna to Satwik-Chirag
Sports Minister presents Khel Ratna to Satwik-Chirag
Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out
Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

VIDEOS

'It is wonderful': Manushi Chhillar lauds WAVES Summit0:24

'It is wonderful': Manushi Chhillar lauds WAVES Summit

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC, receives tri service guard of honour1:01

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes over as new CISC,...

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared deportation3:01

Pahalgam Attack: Shaurya Chakra hero's mother spared...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD