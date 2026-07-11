Yellamaraju Climbs Leaderboard Amidst Tough Scottish Open Conditions

Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju has made a significant impact at the Scottish Open, surging into contention for his maiden DP World Tour title amidst challenging conditions that saw several top players struggle.

IMAGE: Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju's 5-under-par 65 places him just two strokes behind the leaders at the Scottish Open. Photograph: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju is tied for sixth place at the Scottish Open after a strong second round.

Yellamaraju's impressive 5-under-par 65 in challenging conditions places him just two strokes behind the leaders.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai missed the cut due to high winds.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, and Jordan Smith are currently in a three-way tie for the lead at 9-under-par.

Indo-American Sahith Theegala also successfully made the cut, sitting tied for 38th at 3-under overall.

Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju surged into a tie for sixth place at 7-under-par as high winds and tricky conditions sent world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2026 PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai packing after the second round of the Scottish Open at North Berwick (Scotland) on Friday.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, and Jordan Smith climbed into a three-way tie for the lead at 9-under-par.

Yellamaraju's Stellar Second Round Performance

After securing a steady 2-under 68 on the opening day, Yellamaraju shifted gears during his second round. The rising talent combined superb ball-striking with brilliant work on the greens, highlighted by a spectacular 38-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole. His 5-under-par 65 lifted him into a tie for sixth place, leaving him just two strokes behind the multi-way lead and firmly in contention for his first DP World Tour breakthrough.

Yellamaraju birdied three consecutive holes from the fourth and bogeyed the eighth to make the turn at 2-under. He added four birdies and one more bogey on the back nine for a 3-under score.

Other Notable Performances And Cut Line Drama

Indo-American Sahith Theegala, who made the cut, birdied four times on the front nine and turned in 4-under 31 but dropped two bogeys against one birdie on the back nine. He also staged a vital bounce-back performance. After labouring to a tough even-par 70 on the opening day, Theegala found his rhythm on the second afternoon to fire a 3-under 67. He safely navigated the cut line and sits tied for 38th at 3-under overall.

Defending Masters champion McIlroy, who has won the Scottish Open in the past, continued his ideal preparation for the upcoming Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, backing up his opening-round 65 with a clinical 4-under-par 66 on the second day.