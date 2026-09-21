Asian Games: Suchika makes history with MMA bronze for India

Suchika Tariyal has made history by securing India's inaugural mixed martial arts bronze medal at the Asian Games, adding a significant achievement to the nation's sporting record.

Photograph: Suchika Tariyal/Instagram

Key Points Suchika Tariyal won a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event at the Asian Games.

This marks India's first-ever medal in mixed martial arts, a sport making its debut at the ongoing Asian Games.

Tariyal had previously represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

Her historic bronze contributes to India's overall medal tally at the continental showpiece.

India's Suchika Tariyal signed off with a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event after losing 0-2 to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the extra round of their semifinal at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

Tariyal's Historic Achievement

The bronze took India's medals tally to four at the continental showpiece with three silvers coming from the shooting range. The 36-year-old had represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

Tariyal had defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinal to enter the last four and assure herself of a medal. Her bronze is India's first medal in mixed martial arts that made its debut at the ongoing Asian Games.