Success eludes Indian swimmers at World Championships

July 29, 2025 16:40 IST

India's Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing 24th in the 200m Butterfly Heats at the World Championships in Singapore on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing 24th in the 200m Butterfly Heats at the World Championships in Singapore on Tuesday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Indian swimmers continued to underwhelm at the World Aquatics Championships with none of them making it past the heats for the third straight day in Singapore on Tuesday.

In his signature event, the 200m butterfly, seasoned campaigner Sajan Prakash finished a disappointing 24th, missing out on a place in the semifinals. The 31-year-old, who had become the first Indian swimmer to earn direct Olympic qualification at the Tokyo Games, clocked 1:59.33s. The top 16 moved to the semifinals.

 

The result marked the end of Prakash's campaign at the ongoing Championships, following his 43rd-place finish in the 200m freestyle on Monday.

In the men's 800m freestyle, Aryan Nehra finished 23rd, with an under par time of 8:21.30s to bring the curtains down on his campaign. Only the top eight progressed to the final.

Nehra had clocked a personal best time of 08:00.76s in the previous edition of the Championships in 2023.

SP Likith finished 50th in men's 50m backstroke with a timing of 28.45s to wrap up his campaign.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
