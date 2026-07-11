Subrata Paul Highlights Goalkeepers' Pivotal Role In World Cup Success

Legendary Indian custodian Subrata Paul offers his expert analysis on how goalkeepers emerged as the unsung heroes and match-winners of the recent FIFA World Cup, redefining their crucial role in modern football.
This FIFA World Cup will be remembered not only for the brilliance of attacking superstars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but also for the extraordinary, match-defining performances of goalkeepers, according to former India captain and legendary custodian Subrata Paul. Paul, whose professional career spanned nearly two decades and included 84 senior international appearances for India, believes the teams that have reached the business end of the ongoing FIFA World Cup owe much of their success to their goalkeepers. The former India captain, who played a pivotal role in the country's Nehru Cup triumphs in 2007, 2009 and 2012, said exceptional goalkeeping has been as decisive as the exploits of the tournament's attacking stars. "This World Cup simply belongs to the goalkeepers. I feel goalkeepers are playing a major role in winning matches, securing clean sheets, and keeping the scores level. This World Cup overall is one of the most exciting in recent years. I wish some goalkeeper (also) wins the Golden Ball (along with the Golden Glove)," Paul, fondly known as 'Indian Spiderman', told PTI. The Golden Ball is awarded by FIFA to the tournament's best overall player, while the Golden Glove honours the goalkeeper judged to have delivered the finest performances throughout the competition. "This World Cup everyone is talking about goalkeepers...they have made several crucial saves. All the teams doing well -- France, Spain, England, Argentina -- have outstanding goalkeepers. There is a saying in football: 'a striker wins the match, but a goalie wins the championship'," said Paul.
Key Points
- Former India captain Subrata Paul believes goalkeepers were pivotal to team success in the recent FIFA World Cup.
- Paul suggests goalkeepers played a major role in winning matches and securing clean sheets, deserving recognition like the Golden Ball.
- He praised specific goalkeepers including Vozinha, Unai Simon, Emiliano Martinez, and Thibaut Courtois for their outstanding performances.
- Modern goalkeepers are evolving, acting as super defenders and initiating attacks, showcasing tactical flexibility.
- The overall standard of football and tactical soundness, even from emerging nations, was exceptional in the tournament.