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Chandigarh, Karnataka Victorious in Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: April 06, 2026 20:44 IST

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Chandigarh and Karnataka showcased their hockey prowess with dominant wins at the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, highlighting the competitive spirit of the tournament.

sub-junior hockey women

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Chandigarh defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1, with Annu scoring a hat-trick in the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship.
  • Karnataka dominated Gujarat with a 6-1 victory, showcasing strong offensive play in the Division B match.
  • Mizoram secured a 2-1 win against Chhattisgarh, demonstrating their competitive edge in Pool D of Division A.
  • Hockey Haryana triumphed over Manipur Hockey 4-2, highlighting their scoring ability in the Pool C Division A encounter.

Chandigarh and Karnataka won their respective Division B matches, while Mizoram, Haryana, Odisha and Jharkhand triumphed in Division A games of the Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship in Ranchi on Monday.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 1-0 in their Division B, Pool A fixture with Anushka Gupta (41') scoring the winning goal.

 

Division B Results

Chandigarh beat Hockey Himachal 4-1 in their Pool B Division B clash with Annu (7',14',52') registering another hattrick, while Rani Radha (42') also contributed in the win.

Karnataka scored a commanding 6-1 win over Gujarat in a Pool B, Division B match. K P Sinchana (20',52'), M M Thaniya (2'), S M Kusumanjali (19'), Pretti Neelaraddi (22') and Huggennavar Basamma Shivappa (26') were the goalscorers for Karnataka while Parvatiben Gamar (31') scored a goal for Gujarat.

Division A Results

In Pool D, Division A, Mizoram secured a 2-1 victory over Chhattisgarh. K Vanlalpeki (14', 41') scored a brace, while Manpreet Kaur (27') scored for Chhattisgarh.

Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 4-2 in their Pool C, Division A encounter. Radhika (12'), Diya (18'), Vishakha (42') and Antika (44') scored goals for Hockey Haryana while Tongbram Reenu Devi (5') and captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (6') were the goalscorers for Manipur Hockey.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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