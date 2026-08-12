Asia's Top Junior Chess Talent To Vie For Glory In Mumbai

Discover how the Asian Junior Chess Championships in Mumbai will bring together 157 top U20 players from 10 countries, offering aspiring Grandmasters and International Masters a crucial platform to earn norms and showcase their talent.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Key Points The Asian Junior Chess Championships will be held in Mumbai from August 16-26, featuring 157 players from 10 countries.

The tournament includes Classical, Rapid, and Blitz formats, offering crucial Grandmaster and International Master norms for winners.

Top Indian talents like IM Mayank Chakraborty and WFM Pratitee Bordoloi are leading contenders in their respective sections.

The event is a significant platform for Asia's U20 chess stars, with a rich history of crowning future champions like Viswanathan Anand.

Organised under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, Asian Chess Federation, and FIDE, it highlights India's role in promoting chess.

A strong field of 157 players from 10 countries, including six International Masters and 24 FIDE Masters and Women FIDE Masters, will compete in the Asian Junior Chess Championships here from August 16 to 26. The tournament, featuring Asia's top U20 talent, will comprise nine rounds of Classical Swiss, along with seven rounds each of Rapid and Blitz. It is being held under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, Asian Chess Federation and FIDE, and hosted by the Maharashtra Chess Association.

Path To Grandmaster Norms

The event has previously crowned several prominent players, including Viswanathan Anand, Abhijit Kunte and Tejas Bakre in the open section, and Tania Sachdev, Koneru Humpy and Ivana Furtado in the women's section. The winners will earn a Grandmaster norm if they are already IMs, while non-IMs will be eligible for an IM norm.

The Classical event will feature 157 players, while 153 will compete in Rapid and 151 in Blitz. The Open section has an average Elo rating of 2054, compared to 1885 in the junior women's section.

Key Players To Watch

Indian IM Mayank Chakraborty (2500) heads the open field, followed by Russia's IM Artem Pingin (2477) and India's IM Apporv Kamble (2441).

In the junior women's section, India's WFM Pratitee Bordoloi (2252) leads the field, ahead of Kazakhstan's WFA Mariya Kholyavko (2217) and Turkmenistan's WFM Lala Shohradova (2159).

Other Indian players to watch include Vignesh Advaith Vemula (2405), Aaditya Dhingra (2403) and Akshay Borgaonkar (2396), while WFM Swara Lakshmi Nair (2155), Mrittika Mallick (2153) and Saranya Devi Narahari are among the leading contenders in the women's section.