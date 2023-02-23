Strandja Memorial: Hussamuddin, Bishwamitra in quarters

IMAGE: Mohammad Hussamuddin will take on Bazeyan Artur of Armenia in the quarter-final on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and 2021 Asian Youth champion Bishwamitra Chongtham put up fine performances to secure their quarter-final spots at the 74th Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Thursday.

Hussamuddin faced Italy’s Michele Baldassi in his round-of-16 match in the 57kg category. The Italian displayed his attacking intent from the start and made the first round a closely-contested affair.

However, the Telangana-born pugilist utilised his experience and technical ability to make a comeback in the second round, landing a flurry of punches and defending his opponent's jabs sternly.

Continuing that momentum, Hussamuddin took charge of the final round as well, and secured a 4-1 victory. He will take on Bazeyan Artur of Armenia in the quarter-final on Friday.

In the 51kg category, Bishwamitra squared off against Kenzhe Muratuly of Kazakhstan in what was a rematch of the 2021 Asian Youth championships quarter-final, where the Indian had defeated his opponent by a split decision.

The young pugilist produced a similar match-winning display against the Kazakh by dominating the bout with his quick movement and attacking technique. He clinched a deserving 5-0 win by unanimous decision and will now face Roach Jordan of the USA in his quarter-final bout on Friday.

In the other round-of-16 bout, 2021 Asian champion Sanjeet suffered a defeat by knockout in the first round against Talley Jamar of the US in the 92kg category.

Late on Wednesday night, the 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur and Jyoti recorded identical 5-0 wins to progress to the quarter-finals.

While Simranjeet defeated Danielle Scanlon of Australia in the women's 60kg category, Jyoti triumphed over Nozimakhan Bultrova of Uzbekistan in the 52kg category.

Arundhati Choudhary, on the other hand, went down fighting after a 1-4 defeat against Caitlin Parker of Australia in the 75kg category.