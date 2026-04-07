'Stone Cold Killer' Niemann takes aim at Carlsen, promises rise to World No.1

Hans Niemann reignites his feud with Magnus Carlsen in a Netflix documentary, vowing to become world No.1 as the chess cheating controversy resurfaces.

IMAGE: Hans Niemann sued Magnus Carlsen for claiming the former cheated after his upset victory at the Sinquefield Cup tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, in September 2022. Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Key Points Hans Niemann vows to become “the best player in the world” in Netflix documentary.

Film revisits his feud with Magnus Carlsen following the 2022 cheating controversy.

Carlsen had withdrawn from a game and publicly suggested Niemann may have cheated.

Documentary explores Niemann’s rapid rise during the COVID-era chess boom.

Hans Niemann declares he will become a "stone cold killer" and the world’s best player in a Netflix documentary released on Tuesday about his feud with five-times classical world champion Magnus Carlsen, a pledge that injects new edge into the lingering fallout from the cheating scandal that shook elite chess.

"I’m gonna be a stone cold killer the rest of my life,” American Niemann says in the film.

"I’m going to become the best player in the world. And no one is going to believe that now, but this clip will play over and over again in 10 years -- just wait.

"I just cannot wait for Magnus, when he’s old and dishevelled, and going further deep into his insanity and I’m going to be young, and improving, and he’s gonna have to watch it."

The documentary revisits the 2022 controversy that erupted when Norwegian Carlsen withdrew from a game against Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup and said he believed his opponent had cheated.

Niemann, who has admitted to cheating in online games when younger but denies wrongdoing in over-the-board play, was never found guilty of cheating in classical competition. He later filed a $100 million lawsuit against Carlsen and others which was dismissed before all parties reached a settlement.

The film, titled Untold: Chess Mates, leans heavily on archive footage and previously reported material while focusing on the personalities at the centre of the dispute.

"Every conversation I have about chess leads to anal beads," Niemann says in the documentary, referencing an online conspiracy theory that went viral during the scandal despite a lack of evidence.

NIEMAN'S RISE

IMAGE: Hans Niemann rose from an online player to an elite one during the COVID-era chess boom. Photograph: FIDE/Anna Shtourman

The documentary charts Niemann’s rise from online player to elite competitor during the COVID-era boom in chess, when platforms such as Chess.com saw user numbers surge and streaming helped propel new figures into prominence.

It also explores Niemann’s claim of a coordinated effort against him involving Carlsen and senior figures at Chess.com -- an allegation rejected by those involved. The platform said it had found evidence of online cheating by Niemann but no proof of over-the-board misconduct in his game against Carlsen.

Carlsen, who remains sceptical of Niemann’s victory, adopts a more restrained tone in the film.

“I’m not motivated by it, but if that’s going to inspire him to be the best version of himself, he should go for it — as long as he plays fair,” he says.

Although he has barely been playing over-the-board classical chess in recent months, Carlsen remains the undisputed world number one while Niemann has risen into the top 20.