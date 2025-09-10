HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Stitches On Lip, Haaland Hits 5 Goals For Norway!

Stitches On Lip, Haaland Hits 5 Goals For Norway!

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 09:55 IST

x

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Norway's Erling Haaland needed three stitches after getting a cut on his lip following a bizarre bus accident. Photograph: Erling Haaland/X

Despite a bizarre bus accident requiring stitches for a lip cut, Erling Haaland came up with a stunning performance, smashing five goals in Norway's 11-1 rout of Moldova in the World Cup qualifier match, in Oslo, on Tuesday.

Haaland needed three stitches after getting a cut on his lip before the match.

'Just got banged out by a bus door 3

stitches,' the Manchester City striker said on Snapchat.

Haaland, 24, scored Norway's second, third, fourth, sixth and 10th goals to equal Norway's biggest victory margin in a competitive game.

This is the biggest win in the current World Cup qualifying cycle in Europe, surpassing Netherland's 8-0 victory against Malta in June.

This is the second biggest all-time European qualification record, behind West Germany's 12-0 win against Cyprus in 1969.

 

Moldova, ranked 154th in the world, has lost all five of its qualifying games conceding a total 25 goals, while scoring only three.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!
Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!
Heartbreak for India in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Heartbreak for India in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
FIFA WC qualifiers: Spain rout Turkey; Germany rally
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
Flawless Morocco qualify for FIFA World Cup
Will Messi play in 2026? Legend drops retirement hint
Will Messi play in 2026? Legend drops retirement hint

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

iPhone 17: A Big Leap Forward

webstory image 2

Baby Prawns With Methi: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

VIDEOS

Shocking Visuals: Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on fire2:50

Shocking Visuals: Nepal's Kantipur TV headquarters set on...

Drone Captures Massive GenZ Protests, Smoke Billowing at Nepal Parliament After PM Oli Resign2:13

Drone Captures Massive GenZ Protests, Smoke Billowing at...

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over anti-corruption protests1:03

Nepal's parliament set on fire after PM resigns over...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV