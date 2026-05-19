Carlos Alcaraz To Miss Wimbledon Due To Wrist Injury

Two-time winner Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a persistent right wrist injury.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz has not played since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open last month. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Wimbledon and Queen's Club Championships due to a right wrist injury.

Alcaraz's recovery is progressing, but he is not yet fit to compete.

Alcaraz and Sinner have recently contested major Grand Slam finals, including the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz won the Australian Open this year, becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz says he will skip Wimbledon as he recovers from the right wrist injury that also forced the Spaniard out of the French Open, the world number two said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open last month.

Alcaraz's Wimbledon Withdrawal

"My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon," the 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon champion said on X.

Alcaraz's rivalry with Italian Jannik Sinner has captivated men's tennis and his absence from the next two Grand Slam tournaments is a huge blow to fans and broadcasters alike.

Grand Slam Achievements

The pair contested an epic French Open final last year with Alcaraz coming back to win the title before Sinner turned the tables to take the Wimbledon crown.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam this year when he won the Australian Open.