Home  » Sports » Sterling faces jail after dangerous driving guilty plea

Sterling faces jail after dangerous driving guilty plea

September 15, 2026 20:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Former England international Raheem Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen following a 'laughing gas' incident and Lamborghini crash on UK motorways.

Raheem Sterling

IMAGE: Raheem Sterling has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after crashing his Lamborghini. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Former England winger Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges.
  • The incident involved Sterling inhaling 'laughing gas' (nitrous oxide) from a balloon while driving his Lamborghini.
  • Witnesses reported erratic driving on the M25 and M3 motorways before the crash.
  • Sterling also admitted possession of nitrous oxide and failing to provide a blood specimen.
  • The case is adjourned until November 25 for a pre-sentence report, and Sterling has been disqualified from driving.

Former England winger Raheem Sterling pleaded guilty on Monday to dangerous driving after witnesses reported that he had been seen inhaling 'laughing gas' from a balloon while behind the wheel before he crashed his Lamborghini car.

Details Of The Incident

Sterling, 31, was reported driving erratically on the M25 and M3 motorways in southern England at rush hour on the morning of May 28 before police found him sitting in the passenger seat of his crashed car holding two canisters of nitrous ​oxide.

 

Police said no other vehicles were involved and no injuries reported.

Sterling, who most ‌recently ⁠played for Dutch side Feyenoord, admitted charges of ​dangerous driving, possession of nitrous ​oxide, and failing to provide a blood specimen when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

Witness Accounts And Court Proceedings

The court was shown dashcam footage from another vehicle on the M3 motorway which showed his car weaving between lanes and swerving erratically, almost colliding with the central reservation.

One witness said Sterling's driving was "absolutely horrendous", saying that he had been inhaling from a large balloon which covered most of his view from the windscreen, while other cars had to brake to avoid a crash, prosecutor Simon Jones said.

Jones said after leaving the motorway, the Lamborghini had finally struck a sign or a gate at the side of the road causing extensive damage. In a statement to police Sterling said he had not slept all night.

Jones said the incident fell into the most serious category of dangerous driving, which attracted a jail term of one to two years.

Sterling's lawyer Jason Bartfeld said the car had only suffered superficial damage and four blown tyres, and there was "clearly personal mitigation", but he did not elaborate.

Judge Kirsty Allman said the case would be adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Sterling would return for another hearing on November 25. He was disqualified from driving and released on unconditional bail.

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord ​on a short-term deal in ​February ⁠after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a ⁠club ​since the end ​of last season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

raheem sterlingdangerous drivingnitrous oxidelamborghini crashfeyenoord player

More From Rediff

Visa Delays Hit Indian Asian Games Athletics Squad

Visa Delays Hit Indian Asian Games Athletics Squad
Top Olympic Officials To Inspect Asian Games Village

Top Olympic Officials To Inspect Asian Games Village
Samarkand 2026 Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony Held

Samarkand 2026 Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony Held

Related Stories

Raheem Sterling in trouble after Lamborghini crash

Raheem Sterling in trouble after Lamborghini crash

Web Stories

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha

9 Recipes To Please Lord Ganesha
8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji

8 Countries Who Revere Ganeshji
Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

Bunty Mahajan's Mocha Oreo Pie

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026