News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Stano edges Kawano by one second to win 35km race walk

Stano edges Kawano by one second to win 35km race walk

July 25, 2022 05:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Italy's Massimo Stano, right, and Japan's Masatora Kawano embrace at the finish after placing first and second in the 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregano.

IMAGE: Italy's Massimo Stano, right, and Japan's Masatora Kawano embrace at the finish after placing first and second in the 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Italy's Massimo Stano won the men's 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in dramatic fashion on Sunday, edging Japan's Masatora Kawano by one second.

Stano and Kawano battled shoulder-to-shoulder as the leading pair in the final 4km, but the Italian coped well with the pressure and accelerated in the final 300m to seal the gold medal.

 

Grabbing an Italian flag when he was on the final stretch, the 20km race walk Olympic champion finished in a time of 2:23:14, while Kawano sank to his knees in despair after crossing the line a second later.

"I can't believe even if I won the Olympic gold. In theory, it would be easy to understand what happened today, but it is not," Stano said.

"I am happy to win gold in a different distance and show that I can compete in other distances... Kawano did a great race. I had to change pace a few times to win today. He really tired me."

Massimo Stano celebrates with his gold medal.

IMAGE: Massimo Stano celebrates with his gold medal. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Stano's gold is Italy's second medal at this year's championships after Elena Vallortigara won bronze in the women's high jump on Tuesday.

Kawano, the fastest race walker coming into Sunday's event, had to settle for silver but the Japanese said he was happy, having suffered anaemia six months ago.

Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom took the bronze, mirroring his achievement from the 20km race walk last week, and he was all smiles as he crossed the line wearing a blue-and-yellow Viking helmet.

Earlier, Japan's Daisuke Matsunaga had looked well set for a medal when he led the race following an electric start but he ran out of gas after the 20km mark, eventually finishing 26th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Chopra 'happy to win World silver; will take it'
PIX: Chopra 'happy to win World silver; will take it'
Denmark's Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title
Denmark's Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title
Sindhu visits Mahankali temple ahead of CWG
Sindhu visits Mahankali temple ahead of CWG
PIX: India pull off thrilling win, seal Windies series
PIX: India pull off thrilling win, seal Windies series
Shai Hope scores 100 in 100th ODI
Shai Hope scores 100 in 100th ODI
Denmark's Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title
Denmark's Vingegaard wins maiden Tour de France title
Hoarding congratulating Murmu found torn in Maha
Hoarding congratulating Murmu found torn in Maha

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

PHOTOS: India pull off thrilling win, seal series

PHOTOS: India pull off thrilling win, seal series

SEE: Neeraj's mother reacts to her son's silver medal

SEE: Neeraj's mother reacts to her son's silver medal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances