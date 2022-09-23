News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wawrinka upsets top seed Medvedev at Metz

Wawrinka upsets top seed Medvedev at Metz

September 23, 2022 09:39 IST
IMAGE: Stan Wawrinka improved to 2-2 all-time against former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

 

The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.

Second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland defeat Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, while No. 4 seed Holger Rune led 6-4, 4-1 when France's Benjamin Bonzi retired due to a knee injury.

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech toppled fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (11), 6-3, winning the first-set tiebreaker on his sixth set point. Also posting victories were No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
