Sashastra Seema Bal Crowned Champions At All-India Police Judo Event

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has demonstrated exceptional martial arts prowess by clinching the overall championship at the prestigious All-India Police Judo cluster tournament in Hyderabad.

Key Points Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) secured the overall championship at the All-India Police Judo cluster tournament.

The tournament featured approximately 1,600 athletes and officials from 36 central and state police organisations.

Disciplines included Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo, and Pencak Silat.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) finished as runners-up, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) secured third place.

The event highlighted the athletic prowess and competitive spirit within India's police forces.

SSB Dominates Medal Tally

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was crowned the overall champion of the All-India Police Judo cluster tournament that concluded here on Thursday.The five disciplines in which the police personnel participated included Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo (Men), Taekwondo (women) and Pencak Silat.The Championship began on July 23 and it brought together around 1,600 athletes and officials from 36central and state police organisations at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, an official statement said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) hosted the annual event."The SSB emerged as the overall champions with 24 Gold, 20 Silver and 23 Bronze medals (203 points).""CISF secured the runners-up position with 25 Gold, 16 Silver and 25 Bronze medals (198 points), while the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) finished third with 10 Gold, 21 Silver and 26 Bronze medals (138 points)," an official statement said.Telangana DGP C V Anand was the chief guest of the closing event, while CISF Additional Director General (ADG) Vijay Prakash and other senior police and intelligence officers were present during the event.