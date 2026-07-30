Sashastra Seema Bal Crowned Champions At All-India Police Judo Event

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has demonstrated exceptional martial arts prowess by clinching the overall championship at the prestigious All-India Police Judo cluster tournament in Hyderabad.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was crowned the overall champion of the All-India Police Judo cluster tournament that concluded here on Thursday.The five disciplines in which the police personnel participated included Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo (Men), Taekwondo (women) and Pencak Silat.The Championship began on July 23 and it brought together around 1,600 athletes and officials from 36
Key Points
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) secured the overall championship at the All-India Police Judo cluster tournament.
- The tournament featured approximately 1,600 athletes and officials from 36 central and state police organisations.
- Disciplines included Judo, Karate, Wushu, Taekwondo, and Pencak Silat.
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) finished as runners-up, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) secured third place.
- The event highlighted the athletic prowess and competitive spirit within India's police forces.
central and state police organisations at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium located in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, an official statement said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) hosted the annual event.