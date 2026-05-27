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Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri Advance In French Open Doubles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:38 IST

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Indian tennis players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri started strong at the French Open, both winning their first-round men's doubles matches and advancing to the next stage of the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sriram Balaji and Marcelo Demoliner won their French Open doubles match in three sets.
  • Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus secured a straight-sets victory in their French Open doubles match.
  • Both Indian players have advanced to the next round of the French Open men's doubles tournament.
  • The French Open showcases top tennis talent from around the world.

Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri made a winning start in French Open men's doubles with their respective partners here on Tuesday.

Balaji and Demoliner Secure Hard-Fought Victory

Balaji and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner were made to work hard by the pair of Robin Haase and Constantin Frantzen for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory, which they completed in one hour and 45 minutes.

 

Bhambri and Venus Advance to Next Round

In another contest, Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus got the better of the Argentine pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in an hour and 22 minutes to advance to the next round.

While they worked hard for a 7-5 victory in the first set, Bhambri and Venus settled nicely into the second game to clinch a comfortable victory. Bhambri and Venus eventually won 7-5, 6-2.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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