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How India Plans To Boost Its Sports Culture

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 26, 2026 16:38 IST

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India is set to strengthen its sports culture through cooperative federalism, focusing on athlete-centric development and expanding sports infrastructure, as outlined in the Srinagar Khel Sankalp document.

Key Points

  • India aims to strengthen its sports culture through cooperative federalism, focusing on athlete-centric development.
  • The Srinagar Khel Sankalp document recognises sport as a driver of economic growth and nation-building.
  • The plan includes expanding sports infrastructure and identifying talent across the country.
  • India aspires to host major global sporting events, including the Olympics and World Cups.
  • The initiative emphasises unity among sporting federations, states, and the Union to achieve shared targets.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday released Srinagar Khel Sankalp document at the end of the three-day Chintan Shivir, outlining a collective national vision to strengthen sports culture through "cooperative federalism", with a focus on athlete-centric development and expansion of infrastructure.

Recognising Sport as an Economic Driver

The document recognised sport as a driver of economic growth and nation-building -- boosting tourism, attracting international events, spurring local industry and reinforcing India's ambition to host major global sporting events. It said sports federations, states and the Centre must work in harmony to make India a sporting nation and ensure sport does not remain a footnote in the country's growth story.

 

Chintan Shivir Highlights and Key Discussions

Mandaviya chaired the Chintan Shivir of the Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of states and Union Territories of the country. Over 15 state sports ministers, along with eminent sports personalities such as Adille Sumariwalla, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand and Gagan Narang attended the Chintan Shivir and shared their ideas with the stakeholders.

Key Objectives of the Sports Initiative

The document outlined a collective national vision to strengthen the sports culture through cooperative federalism, with a focus on athlete-centric development, expansion of sports infrastructure, talent identification, development of regional sports clusters, and leveraging sports for unity, youth empowerment, health, tourism, and economic growth. It also reaffirms India's aspiration to host major global sporting events.

"To realise this (sporting) ambition, we affirm that Sporting Federations and Associations, States, and the Union shall move as one, converging on shared targets, speaking in one voice, and advancing together with an athlete-centric approach," the document read.

"We dream together of hosting the world's biggest tournaments -- Olympics and World Cups -- to uplift communities and showcase India's unity on the global stage. We, the States and the Union, pledge from this valley and beyond: sports will not be a footnote but a rising chapter in India's renaissance.

"With one voice -- Sankalp se Siddhi (resolution brings success) -- we commit ourselves to this journey, confident that together we will build an India where every athlete can soar, and every child is fit and healthy," the document said.

Leveraging India's Diversity for Sports Development

It said India's diversity is its greatest strength and resolved to scour the length and breadth of the country to identify talent and build sporting communities rooted in the nation's varied geography.

"We recognise that India's diversity is not a challenge to be managed but a reservoir to be drawn from, and we shall map and develop infrastructure, identify talent, and build sports clusters rooted in the unique geography, culture, and heritage of every State. 'Yogah karmasu kausalam' (excellence in action) guides our steps.

"We see sport as a potent tool of socio-economic development. We recognise that sports can drive economic growth by boosting tourism, attracting international events, and spurring local industry," it said.

"Every Indian child deserves the joy and strength that sport can give. In the spirit of federalism, we embrace the vision of a Viksit Bharat where sport plays a pivotal role in nation-building. Sport binds communities together, fosters camaraderie, and strengthens social bonds."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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