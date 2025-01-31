HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Srikanth, Subramanian knocked out of Thailand Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 31, 2025 13:58 IST

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games. Photograph: Claus Fisker/Reuters

Former world no.1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian crashed out of the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament after losing their respective men's singles quarterfinal matches in Bangkok on Friday.

While Srikanth lost 17-21, 16-21 to sixth seed Zheng Xing Wang of China, former world junior no.1 Subramanian gave a tough fight to another Chinese Xuan Chen Zhu before losing 21-19, 18-21 13-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

 

Later in the day, eight-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek will be up against second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia.

The other Indian in action will be Rakshitha Ramraj who is scheduled to play Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai in the women's singles quarter-final.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
