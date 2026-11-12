Indian Shuttlers Shine: Srikanth, Sen Reach Kumamoto Quarterfinals

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have powered into the men's singles quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500, showcasing strong performances against tough international competitors.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kidambi Srikanth stunned fifth seed Kodai Naraoka 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals, marking his first win against Naraoka in five meetings.

Lakshya Sen, the eighth seed, also advanced to the last eight by defeating Dong Tian Yao of China 21-8, 21-14.

Srikanth will face Koki Watanabe next, while Lakshya Sen is set to play Yushi Tanaka in the quarterfinals.

The women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to third seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan in the round of 16.

World No. 13 Lakshya Sen is currently 10th in the BWF World Tour rankings and needs to break into the top eight to qualify for the season-ending tournament in China.

Veteran shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals with contrasting wins at the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Indian Shuttlers Shine In Japan

Former World No.1 Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, stunned fifth seed and world No. 8 Kodai Naraoka of Japan 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 to set up a clash with another local shuttler Koki Watanabe, the world No. 15.

It was Srikanth's first win in five meetings against the two-time World Championships silver medallist.

Srikanth's Gritty Performance

Placed at the other half of the draw, the eighth-seeded Lakshya, who won the Hylo Open in Germany, defeated Dong Tian Yao of China 21-8, 21-14 to reach the last eight. He will face Japan's Yushi Tanaka next at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

World No. 13 Lakshya is currently 10th in the BWF World Tour rankings and needs to break into the top eight to qualify for the season-ending tournament in China.

Lakshya Sen's Dominant Display

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who won a maiden bronze at World Championships in New Delhi, lost 21-14, 21-14 to third seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan in the round of 16.

Doubles Pair Exits, Srikanth's Form Continues

The world No. 31 Indian combined his solid defence with attacking flair to outplay Naraoka, widely regarded as one of the most tenacious retrievers in world badminton.

Srikanth gained the upper hand in a closely-fought opening game after Naraoka initially took control with an 8-4 lead. The Indian fought back to draw level at 9-9 before taking a slender one-point lead at the break.

The Japanese moved ahead 14-12 next but Srikanth then produced a decisive run of seven successive points to surge ahead 19-14 and wrapped up the first game.

After the change of sides, Naraoka bounced back, keeping Srikanth behind throughout to force a decider.

The third game remained evenly poised until 7-7, when Srikanth pulled away to take an 11-7 lead at the interval.

Naraoka threatened a comeback late in the game, closing the gap to 18-16, but Srikanth stayed composed to finish off the match.

Srikanth has looked in good touch this season as he defeated some top players, including Paris Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on his way to the US Open final, before stunning world No. 9 Victor Lai of Canada to reach the China Masters Super 750 quarter-finals in September.