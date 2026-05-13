HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 17:54 IST

x

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth lead the Indian charge at the Thailand Open, progressing to the second round with impressive wins in their singles matches.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu advances to the second round of the Thailand Open with a straight-game victory.
  • Lakshya Sen secures a win against Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh at the Thailand Open.
  • Kidambi Srikanth stuns eighth seed Loh Kean Yew in the first round of the Thailand Open.
  • Young Devika Sihag continues her strong performance, defeating Japan's Natsuki Nidaira.

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the singles second round with straight game wins on a mixed day for India at the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Sindhu and Sen's Dominant Performances

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, saw off Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 21-9 21-12 while seventh seed Lakshya Sen, a two-time All England finalist, prevailed 21-16 21-17 over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh.

 

Srikanth's Stunning Victory

Srikanth stunned eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14 21-15 in 30 minutes.

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, will face Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang, while Sindhu will meet Denmark's Amalie Schulz in the round of 16.

Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, returning back from his injury at the Thomas Cup, will square off against either Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei or China's Zhu Xuan Chen.

Other Indian Players' Results

Young Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters for her maiden super 300 title early this year, also produced a fine show, outclassing world No. 26 Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, 21-19 13-21 21-15 in an hour and 11 minutes.

In another match, Malvika Bansod beat Wen Yu Zhang of Canada 13-21 26-24 21-13 but Tanvi Sharma suffered a 17-21 8-21 loss to Hina Akechi of Japan.

The 20-year-old Ayush Shetty, a finalist at the Asia Championships, also fought hard before going down 13-21 21-17 4-21 against Japan's sixth seed Kodai Naraoka, while Tharun Mannepalli lost 12-21 16-21 to another Japanese Koki Watanabe.

Mixed Fortunes in Women's Singles and Doubles

In women's singles, Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb too displayed their fighting spirit before narrowly missed out against Thailand's fourth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and second seed Chen Yu Fei of China respectively.

While Hooda went down 21-11 17-21 16-21 to Chochuwong, Kharb suffered a 21-19 13-21 18-21 loss to the Tokyo Olympic champion.

Mixed pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 22-24 11-21 to Tsai Fu Cheng and Sung Yu-Hsuan to bow out.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also found the going tough against Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje, going down 9-21 15-21 in 32 minutes to end their campaign.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Srikanth And Sindhu Progress At Thailand Open
Srikanth And Sindhu Progress At Thailand Open
Thailand Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance but Saina, Prannoy exit
Thailand Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance but Saina, Prannoy exit
Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Indian Charge At Thailand Open
Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Indian Charge At Thailand Open
Sindhu, Srikanth start well at Thailand Open
Sindhu, Srikanth start well at Thailand Open
Sindhu, Sameer stumble in Thailand; Satwiksairaj-Ashwini advance
Sindhu, Sameer stumble in Thailand; Satwiksairaj-Ashwini advance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Visuals from outside Aparna Yadav's residence in Lucknow after demise of her husband Prateek Yadav1:13

Visuals from outside Aparna Yadav's residence in Lucknow...

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to Remote Martha Village5:08

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to...

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars0:17

WATCH: PM Modi's convoy reduced to just two cars

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO