HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » PV Sindhu And Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open

PV Sindhu And Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 20:04 IST

x

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth showcased their badminton prowess by advancing to the second round of the Thailand Open, marking a promising start for the Indian contingent.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu advances to the second round of the Thailand Open with a straight-game victory.
  • Lakshya Sen secures a win at the Thailand Open, progressing to the next round.
  • Kidambi Srikanth stuns Loh Kean Yew at the Thailand Open, advancing in the tournament.
  • Devika Sihag continues her winning streak, progressing further in the Thailand Open.
  • Several other Indian shuttlers faced tough competition at the Thailand Open, resulting in mixed results.

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the singles second round with straight-game wins on a mixed day for India at the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Wednesday.

Sindhu and Sen's Dominant Performances

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, saw off Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 21-9 21-12 while seventh seed Lakshya Sen, a two-time All England finalist, prevailed 21-16 21-17 over Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh.

 

Srikanth stunned eighth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-14 21-15 in 30 minutes.

Upcoming Matches for Indian Stars

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, will face Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang, while Sindhu will meet Denmark's Amalie Schulz in the round of 16.

Lakshya, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, returning back from his injury at the Thomas Cup, will square off against either Chinese Taipei's Wang Po-Wei or China's Zhu Xuan Chen.

Other Indian Shuttlers in Action

Young Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters for her maiden Super 300 title early this year, also produced a fine show, outclassing world No. 26 Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, 21-19 13-21 21-15 in an hour and 11 minutes.

In another match, Malvika Bansod beat Wen Yu Zhang of Canada 13-21 26-24 21-13 but Tanvi Sharma suffered a 17-21 8-21 loss to Hina Akechi of Japan.

The 20-year-old Ayush Shetty, a finalist at the Asia Championships, also fought hard before going down 13-21 21-17 4-21 against Japan's sixth seed Kodai Naraoka, while Tharun Mannepalli lost 12-21 16-21 to another Japanese Koki Watanabe.

Mixed Results in Women's Singles and Doubles

In women's singles, Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb too displayed their fighting spirit before narrowly missed out against Thailand's fourth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong and second seed Chen Yu Fei of China respectively.

While Hooda went down 21-11 17-21 16-21 to Chochuwong, Kharb suffered a 21-19 13-21 18-21 loss to the Tokyo Olympic champion.

It was curtains for Isharani Baruah as well after she went down fighting 21-15 19-21 15-21 to world No. 61 Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan.

Mixed pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 22-24 11-21 to Tsai Fu Cheng and Sung Yu-Hsuan to bow out.

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also found the going tough against Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje, going down 9-21 15-21 in 32 minutes to end their campaign.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also couldn't cross the opening hurdle, losing 15-21 10-21 to Thailand's world no 66 Supak Jomkoh and Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Advance At Thailand Open
Srikanth And Sindhu Progress At Thailand Open
Srikanth And Sindhu Progress At Thailand Open
Sindhu, Srikanth start well at Thailand Open
Sindhu, Srikanth start well at Thailand Open
Thailand Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance but Saina, Prannoy exit
Thailand Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance but Saina, Prannoy exit
Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Indian Charge At Thailand Open
Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Indian Charge At Thailand Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai1:12

Chitrangda Brings Glam Storm to Mumbai

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to Remote Martha Village5:08

Watch: Udhampur Farmer Brings Organic Farming Boom to...

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video Goes Viral0:20

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Seen Taking Notes in Assembly, Video...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO