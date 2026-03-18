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Indian Shuttlers' Mixed Fortunes at Orleans Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 18, 2026 20:49 IST

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At the Orleans Masters, Kidambi Srikanth faced an early exit while Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma advanced, showcasing mixed results for Indian shuttlers in the badminton tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shravya Varma and Srikanth Kidambi/Instagram

Key Points

  • Kidambi Srikanth, former world number 1, was defeated in the first round of the Orleans Masters by Magnus Johannesen of Denmark.
  • Anmol Kharb secured a victory against Turkey's Neslihan Arin, advancing to the round of 16 in the women's singles.
  • Tanvi Sharma progressed to the next round after her opponent, Supanida Katethong, conceded the match due to injury.
  • Rakshitha Ramraj was defeated in the first round by Manami Suizu of Japan in the Orleans Masters badminton tournament.

India's Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of the men's singles event while Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma entered the round of 16 in women's singles event of the Orleans Masters Super Badminton tournament.

Srikanth, a former world No.1, lost 12-21, 10-21 against Magnus Johannesen of Denmark whereas Kharb recorded a compelling 21-12, 21-16 victory against Turkey's Neslihan Arin.

 

Tanvi also progressed to the next round after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand after the latter conceded the match 21-18, 14-12 due to an injury.

Elsewhere, Rakshitha Ramraj lost 9-21, 15-21 in the first round against Manami Suizu of Japan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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