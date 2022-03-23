News
Srikanth makes winning start at Swiss Open

Srikanth makes winning start at Swiss Open

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 20:49 IST
India's Kidambi Srikanth strolled past Dane Mads Christopherson to advance in Basel

IMAGE: India's Kidambi Srikanth strolled past Dane Mads Christopherson to advance in Basel. Photograph: Kidambi Srikanth/Twitter

Seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round of Swiss Open badminton in Basel on Wednesday.

 

The Indian beat the Dane 21-16, 21-17 in a match lasting 32 minutes.

Third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Mauland after losing the first game. The final scoreline read 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Malvika Bansod lost in her women's singles clash against France's Qi Xuefei.

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand lost in the opening round.

Playing at court 1, the Indian duo got thrashed by Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in straight games 21-10, 21-17, in a match that lasted for 41 minutes.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy were defeated by fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France in straight-sets 13-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu will be facing Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in her women's singles clash while shuttler Saina Nehwal will be going up against Spain's Yaelle Hoyaux.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
