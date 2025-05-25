HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Srikanth goes down tamely to Shi Feng in Malaysia Masters final

Srikanth goes down tamely to Shi Feng in Malaysia Masters final

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 25, 2025 13:13 IST

x

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth failed to reproduce the good showing in the semi-final win over Japan's Yushi Tanaka and went down tamely to China’s Shi Feng in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker/via/Reuters

An error-prone Kidambi Srikanth went down tamely to China's  Li Shi Feng in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Indian, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, had no answer to the Chinese's all-round court-craft and was beaten 11-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

It was Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open.

 

Shi Feng went on the attack from the start and led throughout the first game. He covered the court well and forced Srikanth into unforced errors to establish a lead of 11-6 at the break and maintained it to close out the game at 21-11 in 15 minutes.

The second game went on similiar lines as Srikkanth tried to use the drop shot often only to err and Shi Feng unleashed blazing smashes to leave the Indian helpless.

The Chinese world No 4 raced away to a 10-5 lead and held firm thereafter with 11 championship points to complete an easy victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Djokovic wins 100th title at Geneva Open
PIX: Djokovic wins 100th title at Geneva Open
ISSF Jr World Cup: Shambhavi strikes India's 2nd gold
ISSF Jr World Cup: Shambhavi strikes India's 2nd gold
PIX: Real Madrid bids farewell to Ancelotti, Modric
PIX: Real Madrid bids farewell to Ancelotti, Modric
PIX: PSG warm-up for Champions final with French Cup win
PIX: PSG warm-up for Champions final with French Cup win
Norris beats Leclerc to Monaco pole; Hamilton demoted
Norris beats Leclerc to Monaco pole; Hamilton demoted

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

VIDEOS

'You're gonna get this back': Tharoor's msg to Pak in USA2:54

'You're gonna get this back': Tharoor's msg to Pak in USA

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya0:31

Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

'India hit Pak 'hard and smart', showed precision strike power: Tharoor in US4:36

'India hit Pak 'hard and smart', showed precision strike...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD