Srikanth goes down tamely to Shi Feng in Malaysia Masters final

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth failed to reproduce the good showing in the semi-final win over Japan's Yushi Tanaka and went down tamely to China’s Shi Feng in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker/via/Reuters

An error-prone Kidambi Srikanth went down tamely to China's Li Shi Feng in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Indian, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, had no answer to the Chinese's all-round court-craft and was beaten 11-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

It was Srikanth's first final appearance on the BWF World Tour since finishing runner-up at the 2019 India Open.

Shi Feng went on the attack from the start and led throughout the first game. He covered the court well and forced Srikanth into unforced errors to establish a lead of 11-6 at the break and maintained it to close out the game at 21-11 in 15 minutes.

The second game went on similiar lines as Srikkanth tried to use the drop shot often only to err and Shi Feng unleashed blazing smashes to leave the Indian helpless.

The Chinese world No 4 raced away to a 10-5 lead and held firm thereafter with 11 championship points to complete an easy victory.