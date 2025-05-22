HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Srikanth Reaches Malaysia Masters Quarterfinals

Srikanth Reaches Malaysia Masters Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 22, 2025 11:27 IST

x

Seasoned Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth entered the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters after defeating Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in his second-round match in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth will face France's Toma Junior Popov in the last-eight stage. Photograph: Kidambi Srikanth/Instagram

Srikanth prevailed 23-21, 21-17 in the 59-minute showdown against world number 33 Nguyen.

Srikanth, whose world ranking has plummeted to 65 owing to a prolonged lean patch, will face France's Toma Junior Popov in the last-eight stage.

 

Popov ousted another Indian, Ayush Shetty, with a 21-13, 21-17 triumph in his second round match.

Also bowing out was Sathish Karunakaran. He was beaten 14-21, 16-21 by Toma's brother and doubles partner Christo Popov.

In the doubles competition, Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila advanced to the quarterfinals of the mixed event with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 victory over France's Lea Palermo and Julien Maio.

They will next be up against the Chinese combination of Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu falls, Prannoy stuns Japan star
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu falls, Prannoy stuns Japan star
Asian Chess: Nihal finishes 2nd, books World Cup berth
Asian Chess: Nihal finishes 2nd, books World Cup berth
TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit
TT Worlds: Thakkar, Manika exit
TT Worlds: Sreeja Akula crashes out but India shine in doubles
TT Worlds: Sreeja Akula crashes out but India shine in doubles
India's campaign at Thailand Open ends
India's campaign at Thailand Open ends

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

OnePlus Pad 3 Tablet Coming Soon

VIDEOS

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security forces in J-K's Kishtwar0:36

Terrorists trapped as gunfight breaks out with security...

UP: Heavy rain wreaks havoc, pillar falls on Greater Noida Expressway1:00

UP: Heavy rain wreaks havoc, pillar falls on Greater...

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn3:16

'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra's father makes U-turn

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD